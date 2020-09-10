DevOps provides solutions to multiple applications, such as application management, continuous delivery, software development & testing, fast forward product innovation, and others. Furthermore, it helps to mechanize complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users. The Growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment are some key aspects that will drive the DevOps market during the forecast period. Also, increasing focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX will have a positive impact on the market. Heavy dependence on legacy processes will hinder the devops market globally. Resistance to adopt new tools and technologies, and lack of skilled professionals are some challenges that will hinder the DevOps market globally.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Puppet, Red Hat

What is the Dynamics of DevOps Market?

Low switching costs between private & public cloud models stimulated the demand for a hybrid cloud model across several user types, which is anticipated to fuel the DevOps market growth in the near future. Operations handled by automated devices are more accurate and effective as compared to manual procedures. Therefore, to minimize the cost of operational failure, organizations have shifted toward automated software deployment. Furthermore, reduced cost in the maintenance of the DevOps drives the market globally.

What is the SCOPE of DevOps Market?

The “Global DevOps market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of DevOps with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DevOps with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, manufacturing. The global DevOps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the DevOps market and offers key trends and opportunities in technology market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The DevOps market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, and vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as solution, and service. On the basis of deployment model market is segmented as public, private, and hybrid. On the basis of vertical market is segmented as BFSI, Healthcare, telecommunications and ITES, and manufacturing.

What is the Regional Framework of DevOps Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DevOps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global DevOps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DEVOPS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DEVOPS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DEVOPS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DEVOPS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. DEVOPS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODEL

9. DEVOPS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE

10. DEVOPS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VERTICAL

11. DEVOPS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

