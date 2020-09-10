Electronic invoicing, also known as e-Invoicing, is the interchange of the invoice document between the buyer and the supplier in the integrated automated format. E-invoices include purchase orders, debit notes, remittance slips, credit notes, and payment terms & instructions. Conventionally, invoicing, was a heavily paper-based method that is manually exhaustive and also prone to human error causing in increased cost for the companies. The e-invoicing market growth is highly reliant on the growth of overall adoption of paperless invoicing model across the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Basware, Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nipendo Ltd., SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, Tradeshift, Transcepta LLC

What is the Dynamics of E-Invoicing Market?

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the E-invoicing market are the rapid growth in the globalization and the increasing demand for internet-based centralized systems for invoicing/billing in organizations such as BFSI, IT, and retail companies. In addition, to promote digital transactions and rise the penetration of banking services, governments are significantly investing in financial institutions to encourage them for extending their mobile banking services in the rural areas, which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the E-invoicing market growth in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of E-Invoicing Market?

The “Global E-invoicing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the e-invoicing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-invoicing market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, end-user, and geography. The global E-invoicing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-invoicing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global E-invoicing market is segmented on the basis of deployment model and end-user. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Based on end-user, the E-invoicing market is divided into B2B, B2C, Others.

What is the Regional Framework of E-Invoicing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-invoicing market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-invoicing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

