The global nutrition lipid market accounted to US$ 7,443.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16,429.6 Mn by 2027.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Nutrition Lipid Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global nutrition lipid market. The growth of nutrition lipid market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the nutrition lipids in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for omega-3 produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of nutrition lipid among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of nutrition lipid market in the region. This would influence the nutrition lipid market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the nutrition lipid market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune wellness solutions Inc, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS, Polaris.

A healthy diet helps to protect against malnourishment and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Keeping salt consumption to less than 5 gram per day helps to avoid hypertension, and lessens the risk of heart disease in the adult population. World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to lessen the global population’s consumption of salt by 30% by 2025 also they agreed on to stop the growth in diabetes and obesity in 2025. Nutrition Lipid is important to require in the daily diet for proper metabolism and functionality of the body. The nutrition lipid is comprised of different types of fats with precise benefits and functionality of the human body. However, nutrition lipid is also used in animal feed and pet food formulas to surge lipid contain by the products from the livestock and surges pet health. The nutrition lipid market is anticipated to grow due to the supplementary diet by the urban population across the globe. The nutrition lipid market is evolving due to the increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among consumers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The nutrition lipid market is emerging owing to increased awareness about the advantages of a healthy diet among the consumers and growing health concerns. The rising innovation, such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements, are creating growth opportunities for nutrition lipid in emerging economies. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and Africa. The liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector are the main factors that generate opportunities for the global nutrition lipid market. Moreover, rising demand for supplements & functional foods together with growing disposable income in Asia and Africa region is expected to boost the nutrition lipid market growth over the forecast period. Also, the demand for infant foods containing omega-3 is growing in emerging regions. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of omega-3 in terms of healthy infant growth among parents in these regions. Thus, these factors are propelled to create opportunities in the market.

