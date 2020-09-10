The Global GPON Technology Market was valued at USD 6.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2017 to 2025.

Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON) is a fiber access technology used to deliver high-speed voice, data and video services to residential and business customers. GPON is a point-to-multipoint access network that uses optical wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) so a single fiber can be used for both downstream and upstream data. Benefits of GPON technology includes Ã¢â‚¬â€œ les physical equipment required, low maintenance requirements, more bandwidth delivered more efficiently, easier network management, and high data transmission speed.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing adoption of NG-PON2 for 5G network Backhaul

1.2 Increasing demand for scalability in mobile Backhaul network

1.3 Rising advancements in GPON technology

1.4 Increasing demand for high-sped broadband services

1.5 Growing use of FTTH service in APAC

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with interoperability and deployment

2.2 High initial setup and operational costs

2.3 Available alternatives affect market growth

Market Segmentation:

The Global GPON Technology Market is segmented on the technology, component, application, vertical, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 XGS-PON

1.2 XG-PON

1.3 NG-PON2

1.4 2.5G PON

2. By Component:

2.1 Optical Network Terminal

2.2 Optical Line Terminal

3. By Application:

3.1 FTTH

3.2 Other FTTx

3.3 Mobile Backhaul

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Residential

4.2 Telecommunications

4.3 Energy & Utilities

4.4 Transportation

4.5 Healthcare

4.6 Other

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nokia

2. Fiberhome

3. ZTE

4. Calix

5. Huawei

6. Cisco

7. DASAN Zhone

8. Allied Telesis

9. Iskratel

10. NEC

11. Alphion

12. Unizyx

13. ADTRAN

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research study on the Global GPON Technology Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

