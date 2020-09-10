Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

By Function (Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based, Services Mapping, Surveying), Component (Software, Hardware), End User (Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Construction, Transportation), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.35% from 2017 to 2025.

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. Uses of GIS range from indigenous people, communities, research institutions, environmental scientists, health organizations, land use planners, businesses, and government agencies at all levels. Benefits of GIS includes – cost savings from greater efficiency, better decision making, improved communication, better record keeping, management of natural resources, instantaneous collaboration through the cloud, and improved allocation of resources and planning.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of cloud computing in GIS

1.2 Development of 4D GIS software

1.3 Increasing adoption of GIS solutions in the transportation sector

1.4 Incorporation of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence

1.5 Development of Smart Cities and Urbanization

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Integration of GIS technology with other technologies

2.2 High cost

2.3 Issues with regulations

Market Segmentation:

The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is segmented on the function, component, end user, and region.

1. Function:

1.1 Telematics and Navigation

1.2 Location-Based

1.3 Services Mapping

1.4 Surveying

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

2.2.1 GNSS/GPS Antennas

2.2.2 Imaging Sensors

2.2.3 GIS Collectors

2.2.4 Total Stations

2.2.5 LIDAR

3. By End User:

3.1 Utilities

3.2 Mining

3.3 Oil & Gas

3.4 Agriculture

3.5 Construction

3.6 Transportation

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Pitney Bowes Inc.

2. Autodesk, Inc.

3. Trimble Inc.

4. Topcon Corporation

5. Hexagon AB

6. Caliper Corporation

7. Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

8. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd

9. General Electric Co.

10. Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

11. Bentley Systems, Incorporated

12. Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

