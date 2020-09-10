North America pain management devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,804.26 million by 2027 from US$ 2,031.40 million in 2019. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth include growing Incidences of chronic pain and market player initiatives. Whereas, the market is likely to have negative impact due to the high cost of pain management devices, such as its nearly impossible for the middle class to effort pain management devices.

Pain management is a part of medical discipline, which eases the suffering of the patients having chronic pain. It is different than acute pain as acute pain has a sudden onset of action, whereas chronic pain persists for a longer duration, which leads to the need for its management. Pain management devices are medical devices that are used in the management of different types of pain, such as cancer pain, neuropathic pain, nociceptive pain, musculoskeletal pain, and others. Spinal cord stimulators, analgesic infusion pumps, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ablation devices are various types of pain management devices available in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Pfizer Inc,Abbott,Boston Scientific Corporation,Medtronic,BD

