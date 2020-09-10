Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment research report provides deep insights into the Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market globally. This report on ‘Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005742/

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography. The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market is expected to reach US$ 2,715.37 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,197.58 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market was segmented by product and end user. The product segment was segmented into standup and raising lifts/aid, overhead/ceiling lifts, floor-based lifts, gantry lifts, powered sit-to-stand lifts, bath patient lifters and others. Likewise, the end user segment is classified as homecare, hospitals, elderly care homes and others.

The List of Companies:

Gainsborough Healthcare Group

Getinge Group

Handicare Group AB

Hill Rom Holding Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare, Inc.

Mangar International, Inc

V. Guldmann A/S (Guldmann Inc)

Sunrise Medical LLC

The market for patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing musculoskeletal disorders and growing cases for the disability. However, high prices of patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, developing nations owes great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as development in the technology is expected to continue to influence the growth of the market.

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed among which organic strategy was the most adopted strategy in global patient mechanical lift handling equipment industry. For instance, in January, 2019. Guldmann Inc. has launched digital medical scaling device and is integrated with the GH3+ lifting module. The integrated class III scale is used for the medical weighing of patients during lift using a sling. Thus, various product launch in the market are likely to influence the market growth during forecast period.

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005742/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]