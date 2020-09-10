Cancer Tissue Diagnostics research report provides deep insights into the Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market globally. This report on ‘Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Test Type’. The Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 3,419.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,025.41 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cancer tissue diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global cancer tissue diagnostics market, based on the test type, was segmented as, immunohistochemical tests and in situ hybridization tests. In 2018, the immunohistochemical tests segment held a largest market share 57.65% of the cancer tissue diagnostics market, by test type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the low cost of the procedure. Higher acceptance of the method for diagnosis purpose. Moreover, the technique is easily accessible, and growth in number of products based on the technology. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor for the growth of the diagnostic tests. The segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The List of Companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Abbott Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Cancer Genetics Inc. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC) Abcam plc.

The market for cancer tissue diagnostics is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches & FDA approvals and growing investments for tissue diagnostics are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forecast period.

There have been limited developments made in the cancer tissue diagnostics market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of cancer tissue diagnostics. For instance, in June 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay. The assay is approved to aim in identifying patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) for treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck. Also, during November 2018, Leica Biosystems, launched the latest PD-L1 antibody for use on their fully automated BOND IHC and ISH staining platform.

