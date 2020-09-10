Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Cannabis-infused Edibles market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Cannabis-infused Edibles market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Cannabis-infused Edibles market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Cannabis-infused Edibles market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Cannabis-infused Edibles Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Cannabis-infused Edibles market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Cannabis-infused Edibles market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Cannabis-infused Edibles market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Cannabis-infused Edibles market in region 1 and region 2?

Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Cannabis-infused Edibles market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Cannabis-infused Edibles market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Cannabis-infused Edibles in each end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coalition Brewing

Dutch Windmill Spirits

Heineken

Klosterbrauerei Weienohe

SK Rodnik

Corona

Plus Products

Mountain High Suckers

Bend Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beverages

Baked Goods

Candies

Gummies

Chocolates

Lozenges

Others

Segment by Application

Recreational Cannabis Use

Medicinal Cannabis Use

