V2X (Vehicle to Everything) is a technology which enables a vehicle to communicate with various entities that may affect the vehicle. Due to recent developments in Self-Driving Vehicles and an increase in use for GPS Systems the V2X communication Market is experiencing a high demand for more accurate V2x Systems. Various initiatives like PROMETHEUS and PATH automated Highway System (USA) are working to optimize V2X communication. Growing trends for automating vehicles and implementation of stringent traffic rules by the government are expected to drive this market whereas the high cost of implementation and low rate of adoption are the primary restraining factors for this market.

The report provides an overview and forecast of the global V2X Communication market based on Connectivity Technology,Communication Type, Propultion Type, Vehicle Type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall V2X Communication market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Cisco Systems, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Denso Corporation, Savari, Inc among others.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of V2X Communication market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

