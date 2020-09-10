The creatinine measurement market in North America was valued at US$ 148.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 269.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020–2027.

In the recent years, the increase in research related to the creatinine measurement market has become a significant factor for the growth of the North American healthcare sector. The government of the countries in the region has introduced various polices, reimbursement plans and others for the development of the development of the healthcare services. Moreover, the growing prevalence of kidney disorders in the countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the sector. For instance, as per the United States Census Bureau (2017), the number of people aged 65 and above was 47.8 million in 2015, and it is estimated to increase to 98.2 million by 2060. This aging population is more susceptible to chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease (CVD) among them.

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, Abbott, Cayman Chemical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher (Beckman Coulter), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. ,Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Diazyme Laboratories, Inc, are some of the notable companies present in the creatinine measurement market. Various companies are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, in May 2018, Abbott launched a product namely, Afinion 2 analyzer in the U.S. The product is the newest generation of the Afinion test system.

Based on product, the North America creatinine measurement market is segmented into kits and reagents. The reagents segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The large share of is attributed to the low cost and easy accessibility of reagents as compared to the commercially available kits are likely to augment the growth of the segment in the creatinine measurement market.

The factors contributing to the growth of the creatinine measurement market in these countries are increasing number of kidney transplant procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario, government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector.

As the US has observed a rapid growth in past few years in the creatinine measurement market, it is anticipated to lead the creatinine measurement market across North America during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases in the US is likely to surge the demand for creatinine measurement tests. According to the National Kidney Foundation, in 2016, more than 500,000 patients received dialysis treatment, and over 200,000 patients underwent kidney transplantation.

North America Creatinine Measurement – Market Segmentation

By Product

Reagents

Kits

By Type

Jaffe’s Kinetic Method

Enzymatic Method

By Sample Type

Blood or Plasma

Urine

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

