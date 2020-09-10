The Unidirectional Network Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Unidirectional Network market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A unidirectional network (also referred to as a unidirectional gateway or data diode) is a network appliance or device that allows data to travel in only one direction. Data diodes can be found most commonly in high security environments, such as defense, where they serve as connections between two or more networks of differing security classifications. Given the rise of industrial IoT and digitization, this technology can now be found at the industrial control level for such facilities as nuclear power plants, power generation and safety critical systems like railway networks

Top Key Players:-Advenica, BAE Systems, Digsafe, Fibersystem, Fox-IT, GeNUA, Owl Cyber Defense, Owlcyberdefens, VADO Security Technologies, Waterfall-security

Data diodes are generally found in high security military and government environments, and are now becoming widely spread in sectors like oil and gas, water/wastewater, airplanes (between flight control units and in-flight entertainment systems), manufacturing and cloud connectivity for industrial IoT[4]. New regulations[5] have increased demand and with increased capacity, major technology vendors have lowered the cost of the core technology. The new government regulation is likely to drive the market globally.

The global Unidirectional Network market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as 1u, 2u, others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Government, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Life Science, Oil and Gas, Others

