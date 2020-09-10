The Thermoplastic Connector Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Thermoplastic Connector market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Thermoplastic connectors are the connectors that are used to connect an electric power supply. Rising use of thermoplastic offers as it offers many advantages: it is lighter than metal, has very high impact-resistance, compact size, and is ideal to use in harsh environment applications. Thereby rising demand for the thermoplastic connectors that anticipating the growth of the thermoplastic connectors market.

Top Key Players:-ABB, Amphenol Corporation, Glenair, Inc., Hamitherm BV, HARTING Technology Group, Leoni AG, Phoenix Contact, Schurter Holding AG, Souriau (Eaton Corporation plc), TE Connectivity

Thermoplastic connectors have excellent insulating properties and good resistance to chemical attacks, hence, it is widely used in several applications which driving the growth of the thermoplastic connectors market. Further, thermoplastic connectors are significantly used for automobiles such as in electric and hybrid vehicles to join wires and cables, printed circuit boards, and batteries. Additionally, these connectors are also used in railway, telecommunication, and manufacturing sector due to its lightweight and good insulating properties, that positively impacting on the thermoplastic connectors market growth.

The global thermoplastic connectors market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-user. On the basis of material type the market is segmented as polycarbonate plastic, ABS plastic, composite, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as transportation, automotive, power and utility, manufacturing, telecommunication, mining, marine, others.

