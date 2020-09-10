The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Asia Pacific delivery management software market is expected to reach US$1,492.4millionby 2027 from US$495.8million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.Delivery management software is used in numerous industries to track shipments and ensure smooth delivery of goods to customers. By adopting the innovative delivery management software, companies would be able to achieve various benefits, such as better customer satisfaction, improved asset utilization, and reduced fuel usage. The growing preferences of customers for online shopping are propelling the growth of the delivery management software market.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific Delivery Management Software Market:

Deliforce Technologies Private Limited,GetSwift Limited,JungleWorks,Loginext Solutions Pvt. Ltd,Mobisoft Infotech LLC,FarEye (RoboticWares Private Limited)

Asia Pacific Delivery Management Software Market Segmentation: By Types

Cloud and On-Premises

Asia Pacific Delivery Management Software Market Segmentation: By Applications

Restaurant Delivery, Logistics, Courier Business

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

In terms of deployment type, the cloudsegment accounted for the larger share of the AsiaPacificdelivery management software market in 2019. In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held a larger share of theAsia Pacific delivery management software marketin 2019. Further, in terms of end user, the logistics segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in this is expected to cause the demand for Delivery Management Software in the market.

