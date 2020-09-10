Global Heparin Market worth USD 758 billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1020 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2016 to 2022.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the heparin market, the Ultra Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH) is expected to dominate the product segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 10% to 1.5% during the forecast period. In addition, venous thrombosis is anticipated to dominate the application segment of the heparin market, growing at a CAGR ranging from 1% to 5% by 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest geographic segment in the market, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 1.0% during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the market segments that will showcase the greatest growth potential

Information about the technological advancements influencing the growth of the global market

Extensive analysis of the key players dominating the competitive landscape of this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Growing population of the people suffering from Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) and obesity is one of the major driving factors for the heparin market.

The declining imports from China and the growing adoption of the new oral anticoagulants are also some of the major drivers for the market for heparin.

The possibility of the regulatory approval of synthetic heparin and the comeback of bovine heparin in the United States will create new opportunities for the heparin manufacturers and the crude heparin suppliers to make strides in this market.

On the other hand, the risks and harmful side effects from porcine heparin and the stringent regulatory scenario in some geographical areas are some of the challenges faced by the global heparin market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report the heparin market by the following segments:

Heparin Market, by Product Segments

Unfractionated Heparin(UFH)

Low Molecular Weight Heparin(LMWH)

Ultra Low Molecular Weight Heparin(ULMWH)

Heparin Market, by Route of Administration

Intravenous Injection

Subcutaneous Injection

Heparin Market, by Applications

Clinical Trials

Medical Devices

Venous Thromboembolism

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the heparin market include:

Sanofi

Leo Pharma

Pfizer

GlaxosmitheKline

Baxter Healthcare

Fresnius Kabi AG

Aspen Holdings

