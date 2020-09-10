The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10170441

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a state basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market by segmenting it based on component, deployment mode, pricing model, service model, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The state segment includes the current and forecast demand for Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

The major growth driver of the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market is the delivery of cost-effective healthcare services to the patients. The healthcare delivery costs have grown to such huge proportions that governments are faced with serious funding issues. Healthcare costs in some countries amount to 35% of the Gross Domestic Product, which needless to say is an unsustainable figure. The need for lowering the cost of healthcare delivery has become highly predominant. Alternative models that ensure cost savings and efficiencies must be explored to rein in the increasing costs of healthcare delivery.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10170441

The component segment of the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. By deployment mode, the market is categorized into hybrid, public, community, and private cloud. On the basis of pricing model, the market comprises spot/subscription and pay-as-you-go. Based on application, the market includes non-clinical and clinical information systems. By service model, the market includes software as a service, platform as a service, and infrastructure as a service. The end-user segment includes healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Key players operating in the U.S. healthcare cloud computing market are IBM, Microsoft, Quality Systems, CareCloud Corporation, ClearDATA Networks, INFINITT Healthcare, VMware, Carestream Health, CloudMine, SAS Institute, Progress Software Corporation, Salesforce.com, Napier Healthcare Solutions, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, General Electric, Athenahealth, and Oracle Corporation, among others.

<<<<<Some Related Keywords>>>>>>

Cloud Infrastructure Market

Smart Cities Market

IoT Market

LED Market

Smart Grid Market

Virtual Reality Market

Augmented Reality Market

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609