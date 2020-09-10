This Future Market Insights (FMI) report examines the global Cell Phone Accessories market over an 11-year period from 2015 to 2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer useful insights into market trends and opportunities in the Cell Phone Accessories market across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Cell Phone Accessories market has grown significantly in recent years owing to an increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the projected period. This report analyses market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions, which influence the current nature and future status of the Cell Phone Accessories market over the forecast period. Several factors have led to a rapid growth of the global mobile phone market, in turn leading to an increased growth in the demand for Cell Phone Accessories:

Continuous decrease in mobile phone prices

Escalation in disposable income, which has transformed urban consumers’ buying and spending patterns

Price discounts, variety of products offered by e-retailers, and convenient payment options such as cash on delivery

The report further covers the Cell Phone Accessories market performance in terms of revenue split to better understand market dynamics and trends. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints influencing the Cell Phone Accessories market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included to better equip clients with pertinent decision-making insights. The report provides key insights into the various segments, sub-segments, and categories of the global Cell Phone Accessories market for a comprehensive understanding. The global Cell Phone Accessories market has been segmented on the basis of products into protective case, headphone/earphone, charger, memory card, battery, power bank, portable speaker, and others. The market is also segmented by price range into premium, mid, and low; and on the basis of distribution channels into multi-brand store (further sub-segmented into organised store and independent store), single-brand store, and online store.

The next section of the report highlights Cell Phone Accessories market adoption by region. It provides the market outlook for 2015 – 2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the market ecosystem. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the global Cell Phone Accessories market on a worldwide basis and also analyses the extent to which global drivers are influencing the market in each region.

Research Methodology

All the above sections – by product, distribution channel, price, and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the Cell Phone Accessories market for the period 2015 – 2025. These segments are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends impacting the market. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months. To calculate market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various Cell Phone Accessories. The forecast presented here assesses total market revenue and to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Cell Phone Accessories market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses based on supply side, consumer spending, and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various Cell Phone Accessories segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Another important feature of this report is the analysis of key market segments and sub-segments, regional adoption, and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar forecast is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective. Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth, we developed an Attractiveness Index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

The final section of the report includes a competitive landscape analysis to provide readers with a dashboard view based on categories of service providers in the value chain, presence in Cell Phone Accessories product portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Cell Phone Accessories market value chain. Readers can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and market success.

