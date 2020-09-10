“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Farming Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Farming Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Research Report: Texas Instruments, John Deere, AKVA Group, Robotics Plus, AGCO Corporation, GEA Farm Technologies, CropX, Trimble Inc, Yamaha, Lely, DeLaval, YANMAR, FarmBot, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, TOPCON Positioning Systems, AG Junction, Allflex, AeroFarms, Osram Licht AG, XAG, Kebai Science, Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Types: Smart Agriculture Sensor

Smart Agriculture Robot

Agricultural Drone

Others



Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Applications: Planting Agriculture

Horticulture

Livestock Monitoring

Other



The Intelligent Farming Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Farming Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Farming Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Farming Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Intelligent Farming Hardware Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Smart Agriculture Sensor

1.3.3 Smart Agriculture Robot

1.3.4 Agricultural Drone

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Planting Agriculture

1.4.3 Horticulture

1.4.4 Livestock Monitoring

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Trends

2.3.2 Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Drivers

2.3.3 Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Challenges

2.3.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Farming Hardware Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Farming Hardware Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intelligent Farming Hardware Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Farming Hardware Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Intelligent Farming Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Intelligent Farming Hardware Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Farming Hardware as of 2019)

3.4 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Farming Hardware Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Farming Hardware Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Farming Hardware Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Intelligent Farming Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Intelligent Farming Hardware Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Texas Instruments

8.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

8.1.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

8.1.3 Texas Instruments Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.1.5 Texas Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

8.2 John Deere

8.2.1 John Deere Corporation Information

8.2.2 John Deere Business Overview

8.2.3 John Deere Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.2.5 John Deere SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 John Deere Recent Developments

8.3 AKVA Group

8.3.1 AKVA Group Corporation Information

8.3.2 AKVA Group Business Overview

8.3.3 AKVA Group Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.3.5 AKVA Group SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 AKVA Group Recent Developments

8.4 Robotics Plus

8.4.1 Robotics Plus Corporation Information

8.4.2 Robotics Plus Business Overview

8.4.3 Robotics Plus Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.4.5 Robotics Plus SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Robotics Plus Recent Developments

8.5 AGCO Corporation

8.5.1 AGCO Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview

8.5.3 AGCO Corporation Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.5.5 AGCO Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 AGCO Corporation Recent Developments

8.6 GEA Farm Technologies

8.6.1 GEA Farm Technologies Corporation Information

8.6.2 GEA Farm Technologies Business Overview

8.6.3 GEA Farm Technologies Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.6.5 GEA Farm Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 GEA Farm Technologies Recent Developments

8.7 CropX

8.7.1 CropX Corporation Information

8.7.2 CropX Business Overview

8.7.3 CropX Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.7.5 CropX SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 CropX Recent Developments

8.8 Trimble Inc

8.8.1 Trimble Inc Corporation Information

8.8.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview

8.8.3 Trimble Inc Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.8.5 Trimble Inc SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Trimble Inc Recent Developments

8.9 Yamaha

8.9.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.9.2 Yamaha Business Overview

8.9.3 Yamaha Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.9.5 Yamaha SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Yamaha Recent Developments

8.10 Lely

8.10.1 Lely Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lely Business Overview

8.10.3 Lely Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.10.5 Lely SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Lely Recent Developments

8.11 DeLaval

8.11.1 DeLaval Corporation Information

8.11.2 DeLaval Business Overview

8.11.3 DeLaval Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.11.5 DeLaval SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 DeLaval Recent Developments

8.12 YANMAR

8.12.1 YANMAR Corporation Information

8.12.2 YANMAR Business Overview

8.12.3 YANMAR Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.12.5 YANMAR SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 YANMAR Recent Developments

8.13 FarmBot

8.13.1 FarmBot Corporation Information

8.13.2 FarmBot Business Overview

8.13.3 FarmBot Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.13.5 FarmBot SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 FarmBot Recent Developments

8.14 Raven Industries

8.14.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

8.14.2 Raven Industries Business Overview

8.14.3 Raven Industries Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.14.5 Raven Industries SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Raven Industries Recent Developments

8.15 AG Leader Technology

8.15.1 AG Leader Technology Corporation Information

8.15.2 AG Leader Technology Business Overview

8.15.3 AG Leader Technology Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.15.5 AG Leader Technology SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 AG Leader Technology Recent Developments

8.16 TOPCON Positioning Systems

8.16.1 TOPCON Positioning Systems Corporation Information

8.16.2 TOPCON Positioning Systems Business Overview

8.16.3 TOPCON Positioning Systems Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.16.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 TOPCON Positioning Systems Recent Developments

8.17 AG Junction

8.17.1 AG Junction Corporation Information

8.17.2 AG Junction Business Overview

8.17.3 AG Junction Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.17.5 AG Junction SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 AG Junction Recent Developments

8.18 Allflex

8.18.1 Allflex Corporation Information

8.18.2 Allflex Business Overview

8.18.3 Allflex Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.18.5 Allflex SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Allflex Recent Developments

8.19 AeroFarms

8.19.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information

8.19.2 AeroFarms Business Overview

8.19.3 AeroFarms Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.19.5 AeroFarms SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 AeroFarms Recent Developments

8.20 Osram Licht AG

8.20.1 Osram Licht AG Corporation Information

8.20.2 Osram Licht AG Business Overview

8.20.3 Osram Licht AG Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.20.5 Osram Licht AG SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Osram Licht AG Recent Developments

8.21 XAG

8.21.1 XAG Corporation Information

8.21.2 XAG Business Overview

8.21.3 XAG Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.21.5 XAG SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 XAG Recent Developments

8.22 Kebai Science

8.22.1 Kebai Science Corporation Information

8.22.2 Kebai Science Business Overview

8.22.3 Kebai Science Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.22.5 Kebai Science SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Kebai Science Recent Developments

8.23 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

8.23.1 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Corporation Information

8.23.2 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Business Overview

8.23.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Intelligent Farming Hardware Products and Services

8.23.5 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Recent Developments

9 Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Intelligent Farming Hardware Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Intelligent Farming Hardware Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Farming Hardware Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Intelligent Farming Hardware Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Intelligent Farming Hardware Sales Channels

11.2.2 Intelligent Farming Hardware Distributors

11.3 Intelligent Farming Hardware Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”