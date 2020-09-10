Smart window are the glasses with the incredible feature of absorbing Ultraviolet light, controlling heat, and getting their transmission properties changed from opaque to translucent to transparent under the influence of voltage, heat or light applied. The smart windows market is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years due to increase in demand for smart glass-based products in various industrial sectors such as automotive, aerospace, marine, commercial & residential buildings, and others. Also, these have helped reduce the expenditure on air-conditioning, lighting, heating along with interior objects such as blinds, curtains, and others.

Increase in demand for smart glass in automobile is fueling the growth of the global smart windows market due to adoption of green initiatives, such as eco-friendly and green buildings, non-electric technologies, such as thermochromics and others, along with government support and initiatives across the globe. The transportation and aerospace sectorsare anticipated lead the application segment, contributing to high market revenue. Commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) products has revealed several opportunities, such as fixing of smart glass in side-view windows, rear-view mirrors, automobile doors, and in sunroofs.

Factors such as surge in demand for products developed using smart glass in the construction sector, due to their efficient energy consumption capability, fuel their demand in the smart windows market. In addition, rigorous government regulations to control risk-oriented incidents, and features of smart glass influencing automobiles industry act as major drivers for the smart windows market globally. However, lack of awareness on long-term benefits of smart windows act as a major barrier, which hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, lower prices of advance materials in smart windows are expected to offer lucrative smart windows market opportunities globally.

The smart windows market is segmented by technology, type, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into suspended particle devices light modulator, polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices scanner, and electro chromic. The suspended particle devices light modulator segment dominated the smart windows market in terms of revenue in 2018, whereas the electrochromic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Based on type, it is classified into OLED glass, self-dimming window, and self-repairing. By application, it is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and transport. The transport segment dominated the smart windows market in terms of revenue in 2018, whereas the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Based on region, the smart windows market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue generator in 2018, whereas Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

