Smart waste collection is a primary feature in the development of smart cities to offer an enhanced lifestyle in urban areas. The growing adoption of smart city initiatives across all the regions supports the growth of the smart waste collection market. The rising use of data analytics by waste collection companies helps in enhancing the efficiency of the companies. Hence, such factors are propelling the growth of the market.

The report aims to provide an overview of smart waste collection market with detailed market segmentation by system, waste type, and geography. The global smart waste collection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart waste collection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart waste collection market.

The global smart waste collection market is segmented on the basis of system and waste type. On the basis of system, the market is segmented up to smart waste bin collection system, smart fleet management and logistic solution, smart waste recycling system, and cloud computing (IoT) interface. On the basis of waste type, the market is segmented as industrial waste and residential waste.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Bigbelly, Inc.

2. BIN-e

3. Covanta Holding Corporation

4. Ecube Labs Co., Ltd.

5. Enerkem

6. Enevo

7. OnePlus Systems, Inc.

8. Sensoneo

9. Suez

10. Veolia

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart waste collection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart waste collection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart waste collection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart waste collection market in these regions.

