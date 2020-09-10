The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of smart greenhouse market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, and geography. The global smart greenhouse market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart greenhouse market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydroponic and non-hydroponic. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as HVAC, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, material handling systems, control systems, valves and pumps, sensors and cameras, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Argus Control Systems Limited

2. Certhon Build B.V.

3. Greentech Agro LLC

4. Heliospectra AB

5. International Greenhouse Company

6. LOGIQS B.V.

7. LumiGrow, Inc.

8. Netafim Limited

9. Nexus Corporation

10. Rough Brothers, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart greenhouse market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart greenhouse market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart greenhouse market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart greenhouse market in these regions.

