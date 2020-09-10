A smart doorbell is connected to the internet, which sends a notification to the smartphone when a visitor presses the button. It has integrated motion sensors; the doorbell senses a visitor through the sensor. The smart doorbell also enables the owner to view and communicate with the visitor through a built-in microphone and high definition camera. Due to the growing trend of home automation and continuous research and development is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of smart doorbell solution providers would also boost the growth of the smart doorbell market.

The global smart doorbell market is segmented on by product type, component and end-user. On the basis of product type, the smart doorbell market is segmented into wired smart doorbells and wireless smart doorbells. On the basis of component, the smart doorbell market is segmented into hardware, software and service. On the basis of end-user, the smart doorbell market is segmented into corporate, residential and industrial.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Aeotec Limited

2. Arlo Technologies Inc.

3. August Home Inc.

4. Eques Inc.

5. Google LLC

6. iseeBell Inc.

7. Ring LLC

8. SkyBell Technologies Inc.

9. Soliom Solar Home Security

10. Xiaomi Corp.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart doorbell market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart doorbell market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smart doorbell market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

