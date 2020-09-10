Skin packaging is a packaging form in which the product to be packed is placed on a cardboard piece, and a thin film of transparent plastic is used to cover the product. The plastic film is then softened with heat and vacuum to ensure a firm fit. Skin packing is prolifically used in the retail environment. Skin packaged products are often placed are usually placed on store aisles so as to allow shoppers to see the product without having to open it.

The report aims to provide an overview of the skin packaging market with detailed market segmentation by type, base material, heat seal coating, application, and geography. The global skin packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading skin packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global skin packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, base material, heat seal coating, and application. On the basis of type, the skin packaging market is segmented into carded skin packaging and non-carded skin packaging. The skin packaging market on the basis of base materials is classified into plastic films, paper and paperboard, and others. Based on heat seal coating, the global skin packaging market is divided into water-based heat seal coating, solvent-based heat seal coating, and others. Based on the application, the global skin packaging market is divided into food, consumer goods, industrial goods, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global skin packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The skin packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the skin packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the skin packaging market in these regions.

