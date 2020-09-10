Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Challenges, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2026 | Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics
The report titled Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exoskeleton Wearable Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exoskeleton Wearable Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai, Panasonic, Interactive Motion Technologies, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G
Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Segmentation by Product: Lower
Upper
Full Body
Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare
Defense and Military
Industrial
The Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exoskeleton Wearable Robot industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot market?
Table of Contents:
1 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Overview
1.1 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Product Overview
1.2 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Lower
1.2.2 Upper
1.2.3 Full Body
1.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Exoskeleton Wearable Robot as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot by Application
4.1 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Segment by Application
4.1.1 Healthcare
4.1.2 Defense and Military
4.1.3 Industrial
4.2 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot by Application
4.5.2 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot by Application
5 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Business
10.1 Cyberdyne
10.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cyberdyne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development
10.2 Hocoma
10.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hocoma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Hocoma Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development
10.3 ReWalk Robotics
10.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information
10.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development
10.4 Ekso Bionics
10.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ekso Bionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development
10.5 LockHeed Martin
10.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information
10.5.2 LockHeed Martin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development
10.6 Parker Hannifin
10.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
10.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
10.7 suitX (US Bionics)
10.7.1 suitX (US Bionics) Corporation Information
10.7.2 suitX (US Bionics) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 suitX (US Bionics) Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 suitX (US Bionics) Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.7.5 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Development
10.8 Hyundai
10.8.1 Hyundai Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Hyundai Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Hyundai Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.8.5 Hyundai Recent Development
10.9 Panasonic
10.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.9.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Panasonic Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Panasonic Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.10 Interactive Motion Technologies
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development
10.11 Myomo
10.11.1 Myomo Corporation Information
10.11.2 Myomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Myomo Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Myomo Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.11.5 Myomo Recent Development
10.12 B-TEMIA Inc.
10.12.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information
10.12.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.12.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development
10.13 Alter G
10.13.1 Alter G Corporation Information
10.13.2 Alter G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Alter G Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Alter G Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Products Offered
10.13.5 Alter G Recent Development
11 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Exoskeleton Wearable Robot Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
