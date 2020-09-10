“

The report titled Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rehabilitation Exoskeleton report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rehabilitation Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai

Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Segmentation by Product: Lower

Upper

Full Body



Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals And Clinics

Research Institutions



The Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rehabilitation Exoskeleton industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Product Overview

1.2 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lower

1.2.2 Upper

1.2.3 Full Body

1.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rehabilitation Exoskeleton as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton by Application

4.1 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals And Clinics

4.1.2 Research Institutions

4.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton by Application

5 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Business

10.1 Cyberdyne

10.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cyberdyne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Cyberdyne Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cyberdyne Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development

10.2 Hocoma

10.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hocoma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hocoma Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Cyberdyne Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development

10.3 ReWalk Robotics

10.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Ekso Bionics

10.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ekso Bionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Ekso Bionics Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ekso Bionics Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development

10.5 LockHeed Martin

10.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

10.5.2 LockHeed Martin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 LockHeed Martin Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LockHeed Martin Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development

10.6 Parker Hannifin

10.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Parker Hannifin Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Parker Hannifin Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

10.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

10.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Panasonic Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Panasonic Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.9 Myomo

10.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Myomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Myomo Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Myomo Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.9.5 Myomo Recent Development

10.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Alter G

10.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information

10.11.2 Alter G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Alter G Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Alter G Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.11.5 Alter G Recent Development

10.12 suitX (US Bionics)

10.12.1 suitX (US Bionics) Corporation Information

10.12.2 suitX (US Bionics) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 suitX (US Bionics) Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 suitX (US Bionics) Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.12.5 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Development

10.13 Hyundai

10.13.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hyundai Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hyundai Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Products Offered

10.13.5 Hyundai Recent Development

11 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”