The report titled Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Exoskeleton market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Exoskeleton market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Exoskeleton market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Exoskeleton market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Exoskeleton report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, suitX (US Bionics), Hyundai
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Segmentation by Product: Lower
Upper
Full Body
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Segmentation by Application: Rehabilitation Training
Disabled People
The Medical Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Medical Exoskeleton market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Exoskeleton industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Medical Exoskeleton market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Exoskeleton market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Exoskeleton market?
Table of Contents:
1 Medical Exoskeleton Market Overview
1.1 Medical Exoskeleton Product Overview
1.2 Medical Exoskeleton Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Lower
1.2.2 Upper
1.2.3 Full Body
1.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Exoskeleton Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Medical Exoskeleton Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Exoskeleton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Medical Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Medical Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Exoskeleton Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Exoskeleton as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Exoskeleton Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Exoskeleton Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Medical Exoskeleton by Application
4.1 Medical Exoskeleton Segment by Application
4.1.1 Rehabilitation Training
4.1.2 Disabled People
4.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Medical Exoskeleton Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton by Application
4.5.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton by Application
5 North America Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Medical Exoskeleton Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Exoskeleton Business
10.1 Cyberdyne
10.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cyberdyne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development
10.2 Hocoma
10.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hocoma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Hocoma Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Cyberdyne Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development
10.3 ReWalk Robotics
10.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information
10.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development
10.4 Ekso Bionics
10.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ekso Bionics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Ekso Bionics Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Ekso Bionics Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development
10.5 LockHeed Martin
10.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information
10.5.2 LockHeed Martin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 LockHeed Martin Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 LockHeed Martin Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development
10.6 Parker Hannifin
10.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
10.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Parker Hannifin Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Parker Hannifin Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
10.7 Interactive Motion Technologies
10.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development
10.8 Panasonic
10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.8.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Panasonic Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Panasonic Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.9 Myomo
10.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Myomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Myomo Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Myomo Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.9.5 Myomo Recent Development
10.10 B-TEMIA Inc.
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Medical Exoskeleton Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development
10.11 Alter G
10.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information
10.11.2 Alter G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Alter G Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Alter G Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.11.5 Alter G Recent Development
10.12 suitX (US Bionics)
10.12.1 suitX (US Bionics) Corporation Information
10.12.2 suitX (US Bionics) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 suitX (US Bionics) Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 suitX (US Bionics) Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.12.5 suitX (US Bionics) Recent Development
10.13 Hyundai
10.13.1 Hyundai Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Hyundai Medical Exoskeleton Products Offered
10.13.5 Hyundai Recent Development
11 Medical Exoskeleton Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Medical Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Medical Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
