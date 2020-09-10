Future Market Insights offers an in-depth assessment of the global Anti Microbial Tests market for the period 2017 to 2027. The report titled ‘Anti Microbial Tests Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017–2027’ is a comprehensive study of the Anti Microbial Tests market across different geographic regions with a global perspective. Leading companies actively involved in the Anti Microbial Tests market have been analysed in the report. The market position and product portfolios have been mentioned to present an accurate picture of their present and future prospects in the Anti Microbial Tests market. The revenues have been aggregated for a valuation of the Anti Microbial Tests market for the historical period from 2012 to 2016. With the help of advanced formulas, the historical data is used as a reference point for estimating market size for the duration of the decadal study.

Anti Microbial Tests Market Taxonomy

Test Types

Molecular Based Tests PCR Test DNA Microarray

Phenotypic Resistance Tests

Complex Test Panels

Mass Spectrometry

Rapid Diagnostic Tests E-Test Antibiotic/Antifungal Strips Biosensor Platforms



End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Community Health Centers

Reference Laboratories

Type

Antimicrobial Resistance Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus Multi-Drug-Resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae gut bacteria

Microbial Infection

Antifungal Resistance Candida infections Aspergillus infection Fusariosis Others

Fungal Infection

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

