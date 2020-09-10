Out-of-home (OOH) advertising or outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that reaches consumers when they’re away from home. Out-of-home media advertising focuses on marketing to consumers when they are “on-the-go” in public places, in transit, waiting (such as in a medical office), and at specific business locations, such as a retail venue.

The global OOH advertising market is driven primarily by the increased popularity of digital out-of-home or digital outdoor advertising media outside of the home. It includes a digital display, digital billboard, or digital signage that remotely modifies the advertising content by using LED and screen technology. Digital-Out-of-Home is composed of two platforms that effectively enable various brands to advertise outdoors. Digital out-of-home platforms are digital billboards & signage, and networks based on digital locations. Digital-out-of-home advertising will depend in the coming years on the improved measurement of the audience, such as location-based data, weather forecasts, and live news using advanced attribution tools. Digital out-of-home advertising is unlocking different opportunities for advertisers to more effectively reach target audiences. Digital-out-of-home is also a vital part of smart city projects.

The full-motion digital locations connected to Wi-Fi technology are equipped with facial recognition technology to offer mobile audience connectivity. With mobile-based digital networks advancing and internet penetration rising, digital out-of-home advertisers are expanding location-based advertising to engage customers from anywhere. The market is therefore expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. However, variations in OOH advertising regulations such as content and size across different regions, volatile advertising costs, and lack of real-time and detailed consumption data could hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the OOH Advertising market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from OOH Advertising market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for OOH Advertising market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Clear Channel Outdoor, LLC

Daktronics

Exterion Media

Focus Media

Intersection

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

OOH Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Ströer

The “Global OOH Advertising Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of OOH Advertising market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global OOH Advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading OOH Advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global OOH advertising market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and application. Based on type, the OOH advertising market is segmented into: Billboards, Street Furniture, Digital, Transit, and Place-Based. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into: Retail, FMCG, Automotive, Government, BFSI, Telecom, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Outdoor Advertising, and Indoor Advertising.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting OOH Advertising market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global OOH Advertising Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global OOH Advertising market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall OOH Advertising market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

