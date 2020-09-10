According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global remote vehicle diagnostics projected to garner $ 4,800. 3 billion from 2019 to 2027.

In the outbreak of COVID-19, most of the organizations across the globe are working remotely, without any backup plans, in order to just keep the business up for survive. This remote access software plays an essential role in disease spread throughout the world coronavirus, by providing connectivity among people. For instance, Columbia University Information technology make use of “islonline” remote access software to facilitate students with online learning. As we all know that, with the increase in online communication platforms the chances of cyber criminals is also increasing. For instance, “Zoom” is one of the most common video communication platforms used around the world. It witness a major increase in demand since the occurrence of pandemic. Check Point, a leader in cyber security solutions launched technique helps to discover threat occurred in any remote access software apps and provides businesses the ability to ensure best in class connectivity and security. In addition allowing companies to connect reliably, scale rapidly, and stay protected. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global remote access software industry. Our report consists of:

The report segments the global market on the basis of technology, end use and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, the growing BYOD policy and rise in usage of cloud applications is considered to be the major driving factor for the market. On the other hand, growing security threats coupled with lesser adoption rate of remote access services is anticipated restrain the market growth.

Small Enterprise Segment has Dominant Market Share

The remote access software market has been further segmented by the enterprise size as Small, Medium, and Large companies. Among all three company types, the small enterprise segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate owing to offer specific solutions for collaboration, Managed Service Provider (MSP) needs, and IT infrastructure.

IT & Telecommunication end user is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period.

The remote access software market has been segmented by the end-user industry as BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, and others. IT and Telecommunication industry are increasing continuously due to increasing work hours of the professionals working in the information technology sectors.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

Based on region, the market of remote access software is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America region is expected to lead the global remote access software market, owing to the technological advancements in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market in the near future, the growth is majorly attributed to the rapid growth of small and medium sized enterprises.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The most prominent players in the global remote access software market include Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Sophos Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vmware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Brocade communication Systems, Inc., and Netscreen Technologies, Inc. among others. These key players are majorly focusing on collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and other activities to strengthen their market presence.

