Scope of Anti-ageing Products, Services and Devices Market: Anti-aging supplements are a set of products that often include powdered supplements, skin creams, vitamins, and facial masks. They are designed to reduce or diminish the effects of aging. Many products seek to hide the effects of aging while others claim to alter the body’s chemical balances to slow the physical effects of aging.

On the basis of products, the anti-aging market is divided into dermal fillers, UV absorbers, botox, anti-wrinkle products, anti-stretch mark products and hair colour. The anti-wrinkle segement is projected to account the biggest market share in 2017 and to increase further by the end of 2025.

Among the five main regions, North America is estimated to posses the leading position in the global anti-aging market.

The global Anti-ageing Products, Services and Devices market is valued at 161500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 265300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anti-ageing Products, Services and Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Anti-ageing Products, Services and Devices market for each application, including-

⟴ Baby Boomers

⟴ Generation X

⟴ Generation Y

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ UV Absorbers

⟴ Anti-wrinkle Products

⟴ Dermal Fillers

⟴ Botox

⟴ Anti-stretch Mark Products

⟴ Hair Colour

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Anti-ageing Products, Services and Devices market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

