According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market (By Access Type- Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Maritime MSS, Personal MSS and Broadcast MSS. By Service Type- Data Service and Voice Service. By End-use Industry- Oil & Gas, Media & Entertainment, Mining, Mining & Defense, Aviation, Government (Disaster Management), Transportation, Automotive and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2027,” the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market is expected to reach US$ 8,052.6 Mn by 2027. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period from 2020 to 2027.

The global mobile satellite service market by service type was dominated by the data segment with a market share of 66.2% in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owning to the factors such as increasing demand for high quality information with enhanced safety feature, which is fulfilled only by data services. Majority of the information is transferred in the form of data signals as it can be encrypted making it secure and impenetrable to loss. Moreover, aviation and maritime applications require high-quality data with enhanced security which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In terms of access type, land MSS is found to be the largest market segment in 2016, due to extensive use of satellite communication for military, disaster management, and oil & gas explorations. While the broadcast MSS is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the innovation in the mobile satellite network that broadcast data and voice signals. Pages, travel advisories, and navigation data are sent through the broadcast channel. The growth of broadcast MSS can also be contributed to IoT trend currently ongoing in the market.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11570

Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.

The global high resolution dispensing systems and equipment market has been segmented into:

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Access Type

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Service type

Data Service

Voice Service

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

Mining

Military & Defense

Aviation

Government (Disaster Management)

Transportation Land Rail Marine

Automotive

Others

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into: