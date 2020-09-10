Laser Plastic Welding Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the laser plastic welding market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020–2025. In terms of revenue, the global laser plastic welding market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Consistent Demand from Automotive Industry to Bolster Market Growth

The amount of plastics used in the automotive industry is consistently rising, as it lowers the manufacturing cost and reduces the weight of vehicles. Manufacturers operating the automotive industry used laser plastic welding frequently to join interior and exterior plastic components, as it provides excellent joint quality and precise welding. Furthermore, strong joints formed with laser plastic welding with high precision and accuracy that do not affect the sensitive components close to the welding area, resulting into a high requirement of the laser plastic welding in the automotive industry.

In addition, shifting inclination of consumers towards highly aesthetic automotive vehicles across continents is creating ample amount of opportunities for manufacturers. Besides this, the rising purchasing capability of an average person to buy vehicles is one of the vital factors fueling the expansion of the laser plastic welding market.

Plastic to Metal Joining Welding Gaining Momentum in Global Market

Metallic industrial products are robust and ductile, and plastics are lightweight and easily formable. A variety of plastic and metallic products is used in industries frequently, owing to their significant properties. The importance of joining metal and plastic has witnessed a tremendous rise in recent years. There are various methods such as rivets, adhesives, and others to join these plastics and metals.

However, the current trend of laser-assisted metal plastic joining (LAMP) is gaining traction across the globe, owing to its numerous applications such as short time joining, stable joint for a long time, easy automation, and no requirement of adhesives and rivets. Furthermore, the laser-assisted metal plastic joining (LAMP) method is applicable to join two dissimilar metals with a plastic intermediate sheet, to prevent local electric-physical corrosion in metals. The rising adoption of laser-assisted metal plastic joining (LAMP) method over the other conventional method to join metal and plastic product effectively is projected to boost the laser plastics welding market growth during the forecast period.