In 2029, the Dry Mortar market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Dry Mortar market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018.

In the Dry Mortar market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Dry Mortar market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Dry Mortar market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Dry Mortar market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Segment by Type, the Dry Mortar market is segmented into

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

Floor screeds, include thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Tile adhesives/ grouts

Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

Others

Segment by Application, the Dry Mortar market is segmented into

Construction industry

Home decoration industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dry Mortar market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dry Mortar market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dry Mortar Market Share Analysis

Dry Mortar market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dry Mortar business, the date to enter into the Dry Mortar market, Dry Mortar product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sika (CH)

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

Henkel (FR)

Mapei (IT)

Sto (DE)

Ardex (DE)

BASF (DE)

Baumit (AT)

Bostik (US)

Knauf (DE)

CBP (US)

Caparol (DE)

Cemex (US)

HB Fuller (US)

Quick-mix (DE)

Dryvit Systems (US)

Hanil Cement (KR)

AdePlast (RO)

Forbo (CH)

CPI Mortars (UK)

Grupo Puma (ES)

Research Methodology of Dry Mortar Market Report

The global Dry Mortar market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Dry Mortar market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Dry Mortar market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.