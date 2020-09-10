TOLLWAY Management and Mobility Solutions Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Conduent Transportation, Xerox, LG CNS, Alcatel-Lucent, Siemens, etc. | InForGrowth

TOLLWAY Management and Mobility Solutions Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

Application:

New Energy Vehicle

Non-New Energy Vehicles

Key Players:

Conduent Transportation

Xerox

LG CNS

Alcatel-Lucent

Siemens

Kapsch

Cisco Systems

Indra Sistemas

IBM

Schneider Electric

Huawei Technologies

KAPSCH TrafficCom

3M

Intelligent Highway Solutions

Thales Group

Transcore

Hitachi

Kapsch Trafficom AG

Q-

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

Telematics

MHI

TRMI

Illinoistollway

Metro Infrasys

Advanced Tolling Solutions