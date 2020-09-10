LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

The smart factory is a new stage reached by the current factory on the basis of equipment intelligence, modernization of management, and computerization of information. Its content not only includes the integration of the above-mentioned intelligent equipment and automation system, but also covers the enterprise management information system (MIS). All contents, including personnel system, financial system, sales system, scheduling system, etc. The smart factory has the following six salient features: 1. Device interconnection. It can realize equipment-to-device interconnection (M2M), through the integration with the equipment control system, and external sensors, etc., SCADA (data acquisition and monitoring system) real-time collection of equipment status, production completion information, quality information, and through the application of RFID (Radio frequency technology), bar code (one-dimensional and two-dimensional) and other technologies to achieve traceability of the production process. 2. Industrial software is widely used. Industrial software such as MES (Manufacturing Execution System), APS (Advanced Production Scheduling), energy management, and quality management are widely used to realize the visualization and transparency of the production site. When building a new factory, digital factory simulation software can be used to simulate equipment and production line layout, factory logistics, ergonomics, etc., to ensure a reasonable factory structure. In the process of advancing digital transformation, it is necessary to ensure the safety of the data of the factory and the safety of equipment and automation systems. When defective products are detected by professional testing equipment, not only can they be automatically diverted from qualified products, but also software such as SPC (Statistical Process Control) can be used to analyze the causes of quality problems. 3. Fully integrate the concept of lean production. Fully embodying the concepts of industrial engineering and lean production, it can realize order-driven, pull-type production, minimize work-in-process inventory and eliminate waste. To promote the construction of smart factories, we must fully integrate the characteristics of enterprise products and processes. In the R&D stage, it is also necessary to vigorously promote standardization, modularization and serialization to lay the foundation for the promotion of lean production. 4. Realize flexible automation. Combined with the product and production characteristics of the enterprise, we will continue to improve the automation of production, testing and factory logistics. Enterprises with few product varieties and large production batches can achieve a high degree of automation, and even establish black lamp factories; small batches and multi-variety enterprises should focus on fewer people and man-machine combination, do not blindly promote automation, and should pay special attention to the establishment of intelligent manufacturing units . The factory’s automated production line and assembly line should give due consideration to redundancy to avoid line stoppage due to failure of key equipment; at the same time, full consideration should be given to how to quickly change molds to be able to adapt to mixed production of multiple varieties. Logistics automation is very important for the realization of smart factories. Enterprises can realize material transfer between processes through logistics equipment such as AGVs, rack-mounted manipulators, and suspended conveyor chains, and configure material supermarkets to distribute materials to the line side as much as possible. The automation of quality inspection is also very important, and the application of machine vision in smart factories will become more and more widespread. In addition, you need to carefully consider how to use assistive equipment to reduce the labor intensity of workers. 5. Focus on environmental friendliness and achieve green manufacturing. The energy consumption of equipment and production lines can be collected in time to achieve efficient energy utilization. In the areas of danger and pollution, priority is given to replacing humans with robots, which can realize the recycling and reuse of waste materials. 6. Real-time insights can be achieved. Achieve closed-loop feedback from completion of production scheduling instructions to completion information feedback. Through the establishment of a production command system, real-time insight into the production, quality, energy consumption and equipment status of the factory can avoid unplanned downtime. Through the establishment of the factory’s Digital Twin (digital mapping), it is convenient to gain insight into the status of the production site and assist the management personnel at all levels to make correct decisions. A factory with only automated production lines and industrial robots cannot be called a smart factory. Smart factories should not only realize automation, transparency, visualization, and leanness in the production process, but also realize closed-loop integration with the production process in product inspection, quality inspection and analysis, and production logistics. A factory with only automated production lines and industrial robots cannot be called a smart factory. Smart factories should not only realize automation, transparency, visualization, and leanness in the production process, but also realize closed-loop integration with the production process in product inspection, quality inspection and analysis, and production logistics. Information sharing, on-time delivery, and collaborative operations must also be realized among multiple workshops in a factory. The construction of smart factories fully integrates information technology. Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Scope and Segment The global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. by Type, the market is primarily split into, Hardware, Software by Application, this report covers the following segments, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, FMCG, Oil and Gas, Metal and Machining, Others Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. The Smart Factory and Manufacturing key players in this market include:, ABB Ltd, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric CO., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Kuka AG, OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Aquarius Software, Hexagon AB, InSource Solutions, Litmus Automation, Panasonic Corporation, Progea International SA, Deloitte

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market.

Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Segment By Type:

Hardware

Software

Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Segment By Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

FMCG

Oil and Gas

Metal and Machining

Others Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Factory and Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Factory and Manufacturing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market

