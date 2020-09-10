LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Business-to-business E-commerce market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market include:

Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, IndiaMART InterMESH, ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eWorldTrade, KellySearch, KOMPASS

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Business-to-business E-commerce market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Segment By Type:

Supplier-oriented

Buyer-oriented

Intermediary-oriented

Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Segment By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial and Science

Healthcare

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Stationary

Automotive

Others Global Business-to-business E-commerce

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Business-to-business E-commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Business-to-business E-commerce industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Business-to-business E-commerce market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Business-to-business E-commerce market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Business-to-business E-commerce

1.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Supplier-oriented

2.5 Buyer-oriented

2.6 Intermediary-oriented 3 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Consumer Electronics

3.5 Industrial and Science

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Beauty and Personal Care

3.8 Books and Stationary

3.9 Automotive

3.10 Others 4 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Business-to-business E-commerce as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Business-to-business E-commerce Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business-to-business E-commerce Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business-to-business E-commerce Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon

5.1.1 Amazon Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Main Business

5.1.3 Amazon Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.2 eBay

5.2.1 eBay Profile

5.2.2 eBay Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 eBay Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 eBay Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 eBay Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Flipkart

5.5.1 Flipkart Profile

5.3.2 Flipkart Main Business

5.3.3 Flipkart Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Flipkart Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IndiaMART InterMESH Recent Developments

5.4 IndiaMART InterMESH

5.4.1 IndiaMART InterMESH Profile

5.4.2 IndiaMART InterMESH Main Business

5.4.3 IndiaMART InterMESH Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IndiaMART InterMESH Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IndiaMART InterMESH Recent Developments

5.5 ChinaAseanTrade

5.5.1 ChinaAseanTrade Profile

5.5.2 ChinaAseanTrade Main Business

5.5.3 ChinaAseanTrade Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ChinaAseanTrade Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ChinaAseanTrade Recent Developments

5.6 DIYTrade

5.6.1 DIYTrade Profile

5.6.2 DIYTrade Main Business

5.6.3 DIYTrade Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DIYTrade Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 DIYTrade Recent Developments

5.7 eWorldTrade

5.7.1 eWorldTrade Profile

5.7.2 eWorldTrade Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 eWorldTrade Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 eWorldTrade Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 eWorldTrade Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 KellySearch

5.8.1 KellySearch Profile

5.8.2 KellySearch Main Business

5.8.3 KellySearch Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 KellySearch Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 KellySearch Recent Developments

5.9 KOMPASS

5.9.1 KOMPASS Profile

5.9.2 KOMPASS Main Business

5.9.3 KOMPASS Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 KOMPASS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 KOMPASS Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-business E-commerce Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Business-to-business E-commerce Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

