LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market include:

White Ops, Confiant, IAS (Integral Ad Science), DoubleVerify, Pixalate, Forensiq by Impact, …

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Segment By Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Segment By Application:

Individual

Small Enterprises(10 to 49 Employees）

Medium-sized Enterprises(50 to 249 Employees)

Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People) Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software

1.1 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premises

2.5 Cloud 3 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Individual

3.5 Small Enterprises(10 to 49 Employees）

3.6 Medium-sized Enterprises(50 to 249 Employees)

3.7 Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People) 4 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 White Ops

5.1.1 White Ops Profile

5.1.2 White Ops Main Business

5.1.3 White Ops Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 White Ops Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 White Ops Recent Developments

5.2 Confiant

5.2.1 Confiant Profile

5.2.2 Confiant Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Confiant Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Confiant Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Confiant Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 IAS (Integral Ad Science)

5.5.1 IAS (Integral Ad Science) Profile

5.3.2 IAS (Integral Ad Science) Main Business

5.3.3 IAS (Integral Ad Science) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IAS (Integral Ad Science) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 DoubleVerify Recent Developments

5.4 DoubleVerify

5.4.1 DoubleVerify Profile

5.4.2 DoubleVerify Main Business

5.4.3 DoubleVerify Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 DoubleVerify Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 DoubleVerify Recent Developments

5.5 Pixalate

5.5.1 Pixalate Profile

5.5.2 Pixalate Main Business

5.5.3 Pixalate Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Pixalate Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Pixalate Recent Developments

5.6 Forensiq by Impact

5.6.1 Forensiq by Impact Profile

5.6.2 Forensiq by Impact Main Business

5.6.3 Forensiq by Impact Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Forensiq by Impact Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Forensiq by Impact Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

