LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research as of late produced a research report titled, “Global Data Analytics Tools Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report speak about the potential development openings that exist in the worldwide market. The report is broken down on the basis of research procedures procured from historical and forecast information. The global Data Analytics Tools market is relied upon to develop generously and flourish as far as volume and incentive during the gauge time frame. The report will give a knowledge about the development openings and controls that will build the market. Pursuers can increase important perception about the eventual fate of the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Data Analytics Tools market include:

Zoho Analytics, WebFOCUS, Minitab, MATLAB, Domo, Looker, Sisense, Qlik Sense, IBM Cognos Analytics, Stata, GoodData, XLSTAT, NVivo, Birst, Toucan Toco, Google Analytics, Yellowfin, SpotIQ, Visitor Analytics, Cluvio, QueryStorm, Clootrack, CheckPOS Performance

Segmental Analysis

The report incorporates significant sections, for example, type and end user and a variety of segments that decide the prospects of global Data Analytics Tools market. Each type provide data with respect to the business esteem during the conjecture time frame. The application area likewise gives information by volume and consumption during the estimate time frame. The comprehension of this segment direct the readers in perceiving the significance of variables that shape the market development.

Global Data Analytics Tools Market Segment By Type:

On-premise, Installed, Mobile

Web-Based Platform

Global Data Analytics Tools Market Segment By Application:

SMEs

Large Organizations Global Data Analytics Tools

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Data Analytics Tools market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Data Analytics Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Data Analytics Tools industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Data Analytics Tools market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Data Analytics Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Data Analytics Tools market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Data Analytics Tools

1.1 Data Analytics Tools Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Analytics Tools Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Analytics Tools Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Data Analytics Tools Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Data Analytics Tools Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Data Analytics Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Data Analytics Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Data Analytics Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Data Analytics Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Data Analytics Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Data Analytics Tools Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Data Analytics Tools Market Overview by Deployment

2.1 Global Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Deployment: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Data Analytics Tools Historic Market Size by Deployment (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Data Analytics Tools Forecasted Market Size by Deployment (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premise, Installed, Mobile

2.5 Web-Based Platform 3 Data Analytics Tools Market Overview by End Users

3.1 Global Data Analytics Tools Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Data Analytics Tools Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Data Analytics Tools Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Organizations 4 Global Data Analytics Tools Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Data Analytics Tools Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Data Analytics Tools as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Data Analytics Tools Market

4.4 Global Top Players Data Analytics Tools Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Data Analytics Tools Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Data Analytics Tools Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Zoho Analytics

5.1.1 Zoho Analytics Profile

5.1.2 Zoho Analytics Main Business

5.1.3 Zoho Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Zoho Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Zoho Analytics Recent Developments

5.2 WebFOCUS

5.2.1 WebFOCUS Profile

5.2.2 WebFOCUS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 WebFOCUS Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 WebFOCUS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 WebFOCUS Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Minitab

5.5.1 Minitab Profile

5.3.2 Minitab Main Business

5.3.3 Minitab Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Minitab Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 MATLAB Recent Developments

5.4 MATLAB

5.4.1 MATLAB Profile

5.4.2 MATLAB Main Business

5.4.3 MATLAB Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MATLAB Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 MATLAB Recent Developments

5.5 Domo

5.5.1 Domo Profile

5.5.2 Domo Main Business

5.5.3 Domo Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Domo Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Domo Recent Developments

5.6 Looker

5.6.1 Looker Profile

5.6.2 Looker Main Business

5.6.3 Looker Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Looker Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Looker Recent Developments

5.7 Sisense

5.7.1 Sisense Profile

5.7.2 Sisense Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Sisense Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sisense Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Sisense Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Qlik Sense

5.8.1 Qlik Sense Profile

5.8.2 Qlik Sense Main Business

5.8.3 Qlik Sense Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Qlik Sense Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Qlik Sense Recent Developments

5.9 IBM Cognos Analytics

5.9.1 IBM Cognos Analytics Profile

5.9.2 IBM Cognos Analytics Main Business

5.9.3 IBM Cognos Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IBM Cognos Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 IBM Cognos Analytics Recent Developments

5.10 Stata

5.10.1 Stata Profile

5.10.2 Stata Main Business

5.10.3 Stata Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Stata Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Stata Recent Developments

5.11 GoodData

5.11.1 GoodData Profile

5.11.2 GoodData Main Business

5.11.3 GoodData Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GoodData Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 GoodData Recent Developments

5.12 XLSTAT

5.12.1 XLSTAT Profile

5.12.2 XLSTAT Main Business

5.12.3 XLSTAT Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 XLSTAT Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 XLSTAT Recent Developments

5.13 NVivo

5.13.1 NVivo Profile

5.13.2 NVivo Main Business

5.13.3 NVivo Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 NVivo Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 NVivo Recent Developments

5.14 Birst

5.14.1 Birst Profile

5.14.2 Birst Main Business

5.14.3 Birst Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Birst Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Birst Recent Developments

5.15 Toucan Toco

5.15.1 Toucan Toco Profile

5.15.2 Toucan Toco Main Business

5.15.3 Toucan Toco Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Toucan Toco Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Toucan Toco Recent Developments

5.16 Google Analytics

5.16.1 Google Analytics Profile

5.16.2 Google Analytics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Google Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Google Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Google Analytics Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Yellowfin

5.17.1 Yellowfin Profile

5.17.2 Yellowfin Main Business

5.17.3 Yellowfin Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Yellowfin Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Yellowfin Recent Developments

5.18 SpotIQ

5.18.1 SpotIQ Profile

5.18.2 SpotIQ Main Business

5.18.3 SpotIQ Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 SpotIQ Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 SpotIQ Recent Developments

5.19 Visitor Analytics

5.19.1 Visitor Analytics Profile

5.19.2 Visitor Analytics Main Business

5.19.3 Visitor Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Visitor Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Visitor Analytics Recent Developments

5.20 Cluvio

5.20.1 Cluvio Profile

5.20.2 Cluvio Main Business

5.20.3 Cluvio Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Cluvio Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Cluvio Recent Developments

5.21 QueryStorm

5.21.1 QueryStorm Profile

5.21.2 QueryStorm Main Business

5.21.3 QueryStorm Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 QueryStorm Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 QueryStorm Recent Developments

5.22 Clootrack

5.22.1 Clootrack Profile

5.22.2 Clootrack Main Business

5.22.3 Clootrack Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Clootrack Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Clootrack Recent Developments

5.23 CheckPOS Performance

5.23.1 CheckPOS Performance Profile

5.23.2 CheckPOS Performance Main Business

5.23.3 CheckPOS Performance Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 CheckPOS Performance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 CheckPOS Performance Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Data Analytics Tools Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Data Analytics Tools Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

