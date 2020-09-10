Global Wafer level Packaging Equipment market is estimated at $3.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $15.21 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2%. The increasing demand for high-speed and compact size of electronic products has expanded the need for wafer-level packaging market. In addition, Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity and is considered as the third wave of technology. The rising popularity of IoT and portable electronics market is expected to foster the high growth of the wafer-level packaging industry. Moreover, WLP’s technological superiority over traditional packaging techniques and the impending need of circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices acts as drivers of the market growth. However, encapsulation being a challenge for fan-out wafer-level packaging and high initial investment functions is key constraints to the market.

Based on End User, the electronics segment held steady growth during the forecast period. Imminent need of size reduction in electronics devices, requirement of higher data transmission speed, and improvement in efficiency collectively fuel the replacement of conventional packaging with WLP in electronics industry. By geography, Asia pacific held the largest market and will continue to show due to the rising disposable incomes in the market. This is accredited to the presence of various manufacturing facilities, high consumption, and production of electronic products where WLP is steadily replacing wire bond and ongoing R&D. The growing adoption of smartphones in India will permit the market to experience a tumultuous rise in demand. The production of wafer level packaging will be focused more in the APAC region.

Some of the key players in Water Leaf packaging equipment market are Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries, Infineon Technologies AG, Deca Technologies, KLA-Tencor Corration, Nanium SA, and China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd, STATS ChipPAC Ltd, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Amkor Technology Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Toshiba Corp, Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials, Inc.

Integration Types Covered:

-Fan-in Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

-Fan-in wafer level packaging

-Fan-out wafer level packaging

-Flip chip

Packaging Technology Covered:

-Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP)

-Nano WLP

-3D TSV WLP

-5D TSV WLP

-Other Packaging Technologies

Bumping Technologies Covered:

-Solder bumping

-Gold bumping

-Copper Bumping

-Other Bumping Technologies

End Users Covered:

-Mobile & Wireless communications

-IT & Telecommunication

-Electronics

-Automotive

-Industrial

-Healthcare

-Aerospace & Defense

-Other End Users

