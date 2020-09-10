Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry and increasing use of multipacks are propelling the growth of the market. The chances of breakage of vial caps can hinder the market growth. The technological advancement for automation, speed and accuracy of vial cap sealing machine provide better opportunities to the market.

The small bottles made up of glass or plastic like polypropylene are called as vials and used with unique capping to keep the liquid or powder in the vial safe from contamination. For crimped seals, high-class aluminum vial caps are used owing to its exceptional formability and strength, whereas for non-crimped seals, plastic vial caps are used which are made up of polypropylene and natural rubber. It is significant to use more precise method for capping or sealing the vial.

Some of the key players profiled in the Depth Sensing market include Shenzhen Penglai Industrial Corporation Limited, R-V Industries Inc., NK Industries Ltd., Flexicon Corporation, Dynamic Engitech Pvt Ltd, Cropharm Inc., Cozzoli Machine Company, Closure Systems International, Inc., The Adelphi Group of Companies and M.G. Industries.

Number of heads at a time Covered:

-Multi-head vial cap sealing machine

-Single head vial cap sealing machine

Technologies Covered:

-Manual vial cap sealing machine

-Automatic vial cap sealing machine

-Semi-automatic vial cap sealing machine

End Users Covered:

-Beverage

-Personal Care & Cosmetics

-Pharmaceutical

