Global Utility Locator Market is accounted for $5.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors fueling the market include concern for safety and protection of underground utilities, high demand for real-time utility locating services and government initiatives toward implementation of utility locators. However, factors such as lack of expertise, high ownership and maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.

Amongst end user, telecommunications segment is likely to account steady market share during the predicted period. The growth can be attributed to the high repair cost of telephone lines, acceptance of utility locators to avoid disturbances in the communication system, and establishment of 5G technology infrastructure. North America dominated the market during the forecast period.

The growth in this region is due to the growing concern for public safety, security and government efforts to avoid damage to pipelines and other utilities during the execution of remodeling and infrastructure expansion initiatives.

Some of the key players in Utility Locator market include Leica Geosystems, Guideline Geo, Multiview, Vivax-Metrotech, Sensors & Software, USIC, Radiodetection, The Charles Machine Works, 3M, Ridge Tool Company, Geophysical Survey Systems, Utility Tool Company, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, Maverick Inspection and Rhd Services.

Targets Covered:

-Metallic Utilities

-Non-Metallic Utilities

End Users Covered:

-Transportation

-Oil & Gas

-Water and Sewage

-Electricity

-Telecommunications

-Other End Users

Techniques Covered:

-Ground Penetrating Radar

-Electromagnetic Field

-Other Techniques

Offerings Covered:

-Services

-Equipment

