Global Undersea Warfare Systems market is accounted for $8918.91 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18043.00 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Acceptance of the undersea warfare systems to protect the country from rising enemy attacks and technological development of airborne detection systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, navigational complexities with unmanned systems and environmental challenges are inhibiting the market growth.

Depending on the type, Sensors and Sonars require accurate measurement of wind speed and direction, temperature, pressure, humidity and other local environmental parameters. Sonars take inputs from various ship sensors, electronically and automatically chart the position, and provide control signals required to maintain a vessel on a preset course. Active sonar is similar to radar in that while it allows detection of targets at a certain range, it also enables the emitter to be detected at a far greater range, which is undesirable.

By Geography, North America is projected the largest volume share during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for new submarines followed by Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players of the market are ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, BAE Systems plc, DRS Technologies, Inc., ECA Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, and Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, S.A. de Electronica Submarina (SAES), Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Ultra Electronics Corporation.

Types Covered:

-Combat Systems

-Communication Systems

-Airborne Detection Systems

-Weapons and Countermeasures

-Sensors and Sonars

-Unmanned Underwater Systems

