Global Mercury analyzers is accounted for $198.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $402.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increase in the number of regulations pertaining to environment protection, rising government funding for pollution monitoring & control and rising focus on high quality food products are some of the key driving factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high export barriers for environmental technologies and high export barriers for environmental technologies are restricting the market.

A mercury analyzer comprises of a important test process that requires specific standard. It ascertains the accomplishment of accurate measurements for which all the analyzers must be calibrated. It aids in the detection of mercury in natural gas, liquid as well as solid samples, air, mercury spill emergency response, in workplace mercury monitoring and others.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016234

Amongst type, cold vapor atomic absorption accounted for considerable market share due to its wide acceptance across various industries, such as mining, cement, and food, for determining the total mercury content. Cold vapor methods are suitable for liquid samples.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mercury analyzers include Lumex Instruments, Teledyne Leeman Labs, Mercury Instruments, Milestone, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tekran, Nippon Instruments, Hitachi High-Technologies, Analytik Jena, Perkinelmer, Hiranuma Sangyo, Buck Scientific, Leco Corporation, Northern Arizona University and Brooks Rand Instruments.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016234

Types Covered:

-Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption

-Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence

End Users Covered:

-Healthcare Industry

-Environmental Monitoring

-Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Industry

-Food Industry

-Other End Users

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016234

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.