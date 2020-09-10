According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Earplug Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global earplug market is expected to reach US$ 1,331.6 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Occupational noise exposure has recorded to cause approximately 7-21% of hearing loss among the workers, and therefore Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) has become a noteworthy health issue with economic consequences globally. The significant rise in NIHL by occupational noise is thus known to influence the growth of Hearing Protection Devices (HPD) such as earplugs, in developing as well as developed regions. Furthermore, momentous rise in the count of employees in construction as well as manufacturing industry has also contributed to the growth of earplugs market globally. Government regulations regarding occupational noise control and use of HPD after a certain limit of sound production in industries has resulted in widespread awareness regarding the importance of usage of hearing protection devices, particularly in noise induced industries. However, not all employees/workers in the industries are adaptive towards the earplugs as the regular foam disposable earplugs do not provide satisfactory comfort, and the cost associated with making of custom molded earplugs for each and every employee is practically not possible, especially for large enterprises.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- 3M Company, McKeon Products, Inc., Protect Ear USA Westone Laboratories, Moldex-Metric, Inc., McCordick Glove & Safety, Honeywell International Inc., Dynamic Ear Company, UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Liberty Glove & Safety Inc.

Key findings f the study:

From a growth perspective Japan in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 15.7% during the forecast period

Manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and the same is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in earplug market during the forecast period.

Noise reduction in the application segment dominated the earplug market in 2017, and also is expected to create lucrative business opportunities

Foam earplug segment is the most prominent type of end user, however, the silicon segment is anticipated to drive the businesses of market players operating in earplug market.

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global earplug market. For instance, in 2018, Honeywell presented a cost-effective method for the companies to enhance output and regulatory compliance through connecting the inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) by cloud-based Safety Suite software and RFID electronic tags of Honeywell. Similarly, McKeon showcased new Flightguard Airplane Pressure Relief Earplugs develop to provide flyers a comfortable flight experience. The earplug is designed by hearing protection specialists, its performance has been proven by independent engineering assessments and extensive consumer testing. In 2017, 3M and U.S. Army to deliver hearing protection for soldiers. 3M’s personal safety division received an initial order for over 6,500 devices including 3M PELTOR TEP-100 Tactical Earplug Kits and 3M PELTOR COMTAC III ACH Communications headsets. Installment of Tactical Communications and Protective Systems (TCAPS) is to be directed by PEO Soldier. Various other earplug manufacturers are operating in the market, which also focus on different strategic initiative to boost their business as well as market value.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

