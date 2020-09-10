Latest Update 2020: Recreation Management Software Services Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: PerfectMind, EZFacility, Yardi System, Active Network, Civicplus, etc. | InForGrowth

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Recreation Management Software Services Market on the basis of Product Type:

Venue Management

Registrations & Membership Management

Ticketing and Event Management

Others Recreation Management Software Services Market on the basis of Applications:

Community Parks

Recreation Departments

Healthcare & Wellness

Education & Academics

Sports Training Center

Others Top Key Players in Recreation Management Software Services market:

PerfectMind

EZFacility

Yardi System

Active Network

Civicplus

Legend Recreation Software

Jarvis Corporation

Daxko

RecDesk

MyRec

Dash Platform

Vermont Systems

InnoSoft Fusion