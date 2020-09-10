“

Some of the key players operating in the business of functional enzyme blends market are National Enzyme Company, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Vitabase, Bioseutica, American Laboratories, Inc, Novozymes, Advanced Bio-Agro Tech Ltd., Sabinsa Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, BIO-CAT Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Enzymology Research Center, Inc., AVEVE Biochem NV, Deerland Enzymes, Enzyme Solutions, Inc., Allied Blending LP, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and others.

Estimated Global Enzyme Demand Analysis and Production Cluster, 2017

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Functional Enzymes Blends Market

Enzyme industry is growing at much faster rate owing to increasing demand for the functional enzyme in health supplement products, food industry, textile industry, and in many other products. Companies are also seeking to expand their product portfolio in other niche areas. For instance, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (AETL) is working on newer applications of enzymes in non-food based industry category. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is working on the application of enzymes in palm oil extraction and biodiesel, development of such enzymatic product will help in product solutions related to biodiesel and biocatalysis. Currently, in global enzymes market, North America accounts more than 40% market share in the global enzymes demand followed by Europe. Being a matured market North America and Europe, companies are targeting consumers of Asia Pacific as a primary target market in enzyme industry as rising number of consumers seeking for the healthy lifestyle and also as a preventive measure.

Global Functional Enzymes Blend Market: Key Product Launch

Below some of the product launches in functional enzyme blends market is stated

Functional Enzyme Blends: In 2017, Novozymes, one of the largest enzyme manufacturers has launched three new functional enzyme blends especially for liquid laundry detergent product range Medley Solutions. By using functional blend enzymes, Medley helps in removing complex stains and helps to preserve colors and fabric. Currently, Novozymes has eight regionalized products in its product category Medley Solutions.

Functional Enzyme Blends: In 2013, Deerland Enzymes launched two new products to target consumers seeking gluten and lactose intolerance. The Company launched Dairylytic a functional blend of enzymes for protein degradation. It is a combination of lactose and protease enzyme blend. Another product launched by Deerland Enzymes was Glutalytic to target internal and external peptide bonds which help in the formation of gluten protein.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the functional enzyme blends market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in functional enzyme blends

Detailed value chain analysis of the functional enzyme blends market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of functional enzyme blends

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in functional enzyme blends market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants operating in functional enzyme blends market

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in functional enzyme blends market

Global Functional Enzyme Blends Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

