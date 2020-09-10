The global Tire Curing Press market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tire Curing Press market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Tire Curing Press market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tire Curing Press market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tire Curing Press market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Larsen and Toubro
Mitsubishi
HF GROUP
McNeil and NRM
Greatoo Intelligent
Alfred Herbert (India)
Specific Engineering Corporation
Guilin Rubber Machinery
Rogers Industrial Products
Cima Impianti
Ling Long Tire
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Capsule Form
AFV Type
BOM Type
AVBO Type
RIB Type
by Transfer Method
Link Type
Hydraulic Type
by Use
Ordinary Tire Tire Curing Press
Radial Tire Tire Curing Press
Segment by Application
Car Tire
Aircraft Tire
Engineering Tire
Tractor Tire
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Tire Curing Press market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tire Curing Press market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
