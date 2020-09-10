Covid-19 Impact on Global Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Renishaw Plc, Varian, Accuray, Intuitive Surgical Inc, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Robot-Assisted Surgery System market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Robot-Assisted Surgery System industry. Growth of the overall Robot-Assisted Surgery System market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Robot-Assisted Surgery System Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Robot-Assisted Surgery System industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Robot-Assisted Surgery System market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)

Renishaw Plc

Varian

Accuray

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Health robotics S.R.L

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies

Inc.)

Auris Surgical Robotics

Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

KUKA AG

Mazor Robotics

Medtronic plc

THINK Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Transenterix

Verb Surgical

Titan Medical

Microbot Medical. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Robot-Assisted Surgery System market is segmented into

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency Response Robotic Systems Based on Application Robot-Assisted Surgery System market is segmented into

Neurology

Orthopedics Robotic Systems

Laparoscopy