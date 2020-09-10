Real-Time Location System (RTLS) market is worth USD 1.04 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2016 to 2022.

The objective of this report is to describe the market trends and revenue forecasts for the real-time location system (RTLS) market for the next five years. The report focuses on defining and describing the key influencing factors for the growth of the market. It also offers an in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, key market players, and premium industry trends.

The report tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the real-time location system (RTLS) market. The scope of this report covers the real-time location system (RTLS) market by its major segments, which include the types, technologies, industries, and the major geographic regions.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Deeper understanding of the strategies adopted by the key players in this market to stay competitive

Granular analysis about the growth map of the market during the next five years

Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their market share

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The multi-dimensional applications are the major trends seen in the global real-time location system (RTLS) market.

Emphasis on productivity, improving supply chain, reduction of inventory turnover time, efficient movement of logistics in the organization, and manufacturing units are the key factors enhancing demand of real-time location system (RTLS) market.

Trending cloud-based deployment model in RTLS solutions could account for a sophisticated trend in this particular market.

Optimum utilization of resource and operational efficiency is a pressing requirement from the manufacturing industry.

In recent years, the security and surveillance requirements have increased in several government sectors such as homeland security, defense, federal offices, military, prisons, detention centers, and many others.

RTLS’s distinct applications, such as asset monitoring, area surveillance, and record keeping capability in supply chain process have improved the demand in the real-time location system (RTLS) market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the real-time location system (RTLS) market by the following segments:

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Market, by Industry

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Process Industries

Hospitality

Defense

Retail

Education

Other Industries

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in real-time location system (RTLS) market include:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

Savi Technology, Inc.

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Ubisense Group

AiRISTA Flow

Identec Group AG

Centrak Inc.

Awarepoint Corporation

