Hearing Aids Market is worth USD 6.33 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022.

The global hearing aids market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the hearing aids market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

Extensive evaluation of all the market dynamics that will impact this market during the forecast period

Granular understanding of the historical market trend and the resultant market forecast

Deeper understanding of the behavior of the key players and innovators influencing this market

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The rapid rise in demand and the technological advancements are some of the major growth drivers for the global hearing aids market.

The hearing aids market offers potential growth opportunities to the manufacturers due to the rising demand and the rapidly advancing hearing aids. For instance, Sivantos Pte. Ltd. introduced advanced lithium-ion inductive rechargeable hearing aids in July 2016. This device is featured with wireless inductive technologies, offering better comfort to the users. These types of introduction would, in turn, increase the utilization of the hearing aid products among the end-users.

The hearing aids market is also driven by the increasing incidences of hearing loss coupled with the consistent rise in the geriatric population around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, around 360 million people globally have hearing loss problem and this number is expected to increase further in the near future, creating strong demand for the hearing aids market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the hearing aids market by the following segments:

Hearing Aids Market, by Products

Hearing Aid Devices

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing AIDS

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing AIDS

Canal Hearing AIDS

Other Hearing Aid Devices

Hearing Implants

Cochlear Implants

Bone-Anchored Systems

Hearing Aids Market, by End-users

Adult

Pediatric

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

Key players in the hearing aids market include:

Cochlear Ltd.

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Sonova Holding AG

GN Hearing

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

William Demant Holding A/S

